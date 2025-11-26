Sikkim livestock development board celebrates National Milk Day at government school

The Sikkim Livestock Development Board (SLDB) turned National Milk Day into a lively blend of learning, celebration, and community bonding at Marchak Chuten Government Primary School under Gangtok District. The event, held as part of the Rashtriya Gokul Mission (RGM), brought together students, teachers, health workers, and local residents in a spirited tribute to the role of dairy in daily life.



The programme was led by SLDB’s Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Pratik Sharma, accompanied by officials and staff of the Board. School Headmaster Phu Tshering Bhutia, teachers, students, and health personnel from Marchak PHSC also graced the gathering.



In his address, Dr. Sharma introduced students to the significance of National Milk Day, underlining the nutritional value of milk and the urgent need to preserve Sikkim’s treasured Siri cattle breed. He connected the day’s message to the State Government’s vision, “Sunaulo, Samriddha ani Samarth Sikkim”, and noted that the celebration carried added meaning as Sikkim marks 50 years of Statehood.



Adding colour to the day, students took part in an enthusiastic painting competition on the themes “From Cow to Cup” and “Healthy Kids”, followed by a series of outdoor games that kept the school grounds buzzing with energy.

Health staff from Marchak PHSC delivered an awareness session on balanced nutrition and demonstrated proper handwashing techniques.



To promote healthy habits, each child was served a warm glass of milk, and in a sweet gesture of encouragement, the SLDB distributed locally produced dairy items such as cheese, butter, and paneer. The event concluded with students and teachers taking a pledge to protect and promote the indigenous Siri cow and to encourage the use of local dairy products.

