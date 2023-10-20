The Sikkim Livestock Processing and Development Cooperation (SLP&DC) celebrated a significant milestone on october 20 with the successful conclusion of its 21st board meeting on October 20. The assembly was marked by discussions, forward-thinking decisions, and a commitment to furthering the development of Sikkim's livestock and poultry meat industry.

The meeting commenced with a warm welcome from Dr. Karma T Bhutia, the Director of Animal Husbandry, setting the tone for a productive session. Among those in attendance were distinguished board members from various government departments, including Finance, Planning, Industry, and Urban Development, alongside Directors of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services (AH&VS), the Veterinary Officer of Meat and Quality Control (M&QC) section, and the appointed Chartered Accountant.

Chaired by Dr. Sharman Rai, Secretary of AH&VS and Chairman of SLP&DC, the board meeting addressed a wide array of critical subjects aimed at furthering the objectives of the organization. A key highlight of the day was an illuminating PowerPoint presentation by Dr. Sunita Joshi, the Managing Director of SLP&DC, which comprehensively outlined the organization's activities, progress, financial implications, and future prospects.

Dr. Sharman Rai initiated discussions on exploring additional activities that SLP&DC could undertake to achieve its goals, with the assistance of the Planning and Finance Department. He also emphasized the importance of supporting meat business vendors who were adversely affected by recent flash floods.

Financial matters took center stage during the meeting, with a thorough analysis presented by the Chartered Accountant. The discussions revolved around essential issues such as the establishment of modern abattoirs, financial strategies, revenue generation, and concerns related to the State Livestock Development Corporation (SLDC) and the State Pollution Control Board (SPDC).

In a forward-thinking move, the board members collectively resolved to implement changes in nomenclature to eliminate potential confusion and streamline organizational operations.