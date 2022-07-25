Sikkim recorded two deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the number of dead to 468 on Sunday. The first COVID death in Sikkim was recorded almost exactly two years ago, on July 26, 2022.

Of the two new COVID deaths, one, that of a 51-year-old male, was at Namchi District Hospital, and the second, a 63-year-old lady, was in home isolation in Gyalshing.

The daily report of COVID-19 in Sikkim released by the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme of the Health Department further reveals that 121 new infections were recorded in the past 24 hours at a daily test positivity rate of 16.50% from the screening of 733 samples.

Namchi district, which has been reporting a noticeable spike, was the district with the highest number of daily cases today, with 52 of today’s 121 cases recorded. Pakyong, meanwhile, was the district with the highest test positivity rate, with 12 of the 37 samples screened there returning positive at a daily TPR of 32.43%.

As for the rest of the districts, Gangtok recorded 44 new cases, Gyalshing 6 cases, Soreong 6 cases, and Mangan one case. Sikkim’s tally of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the past two years has now reached 41,206.

On the other hand, 114 Covid patients made full recoveries yesterday and were discharged from home isolation to further improve Sikkim’s count of recovered cases to 38,747.

As per the (Integrated Disease Surveillance Project) IDSP report, there are currently 1,217 active Covid cases in Sikkim, of whom 58 are admitted in hospitals, only three of whom are in ICU and one in the HDU facility at STNM Hospital, while the rest are in the regular Covid wards.