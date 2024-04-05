Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang kicked off his election campaign with fervor, attending the Vijayee Bhava Jan Sabha at Chakung playground.

The Chief Minister also announced the release of his party's manifesto today, outlining key promises and plans for the upcoming elections.

Over the next 14 days, CM Tamang is scheduled to participate in a series of events across various constituencies, rallying support for his party. On April 12, he will embark on a comprehensive tour covering Martam-Rumtek, Khamdong-Singtam, Tumin-Lingee, Kabi-Lungchok, Temi-Namphing, and West Pendam constituencies, engaging with voters and addressing their concerns firsthand.

The CM's itinerary includes a State-Level Jan Sabha at Jorethang slated for April 7, aiming to connect with a broader audience and garner widespread support.

In continuation of his campaign trail, on April 6, CM Tamang will visit Melli Bazaar, focusing on Namchi-Singhithang, Namthang-Rateypani, Melli, and Poklok-Kamrang constituencies. This will be followed by an event at Rorathang Bazaar on April 7, where he is expected to engage with constituents from Rhenock, Chujachen, Gnathang-Machong, West Pendam, and Namcheybong constituencies.

The Chief Minister's campaign will further intensify with visits to Kazi Khet near ICFAI, Burtuk, on April 8, covering Gangtok, Shyari, Arithang, Burtuk, and Upper Tadong constituencies. Subsequently, on April 9, he will focus his efforts in the Mangan area, reaching out to voters in Dzongu, Lachen-Mangan, and Kabi-Lungchok constituencies.

As the election date draws nearer, CM Tamang's schedule remains packed with engagements aimed at bolstering his party's prospects. On April 12, he will be at Ravangla Bazaar, visiting Barfung, Rangang-Yangang, Temi-Namphing, and Tumin-Lingee constituencies, reinforcing his commitment to the people and their aspirations.