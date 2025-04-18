Sikkim Lok Sabha MP Indra Hang Subba, on April 18, attended the Teaching-Learning Materials (TLM) Exhibition-cum-Competition, which saw participation from 33 schools within the Dentam subdivision.

Organized by the Office of the Sub-Divisional Magistrate, headed by N. K. Karki, the event showcased innovative and student-developed Teaching-Learning Materials (TLMs).

The exhibition aimed to encourage schools and educators to adopt more effective, engaging, and student-centric teaching methods. It provided a valuable platform for sharing best practices and nurturing a culture of creativity in classroom pedagogy.

Two senior educators from DIET College, Gyalshing, were invited as judges for the competition. They evaluated the TLMs based on creativity, applicability, and the potential to enhance classroom learning outcomes.

SDM N K Karki announced the winners of the competition:

First prize: Srinagi Primary School

Second prize: Lower Shankhu Primary School

Third prize: Som Busty Junior High School

In recognition of their efforts and to further support innovation in education, Subba announced a special sanction under the MPLADS fund:

Rs. 5 lakh for the first prize winner

Rs. 4 lakh for the second prize winner

Rs. 3 lakh for the third prize winner



This financial support is aimed at strengthening infrastructure and scaling up creative teaching practices in these schools.

The event was attended by the Principals of Dentam Senior Secondary School and Hee Yangthang Senior Secondary School, as well as headmasters and headmistresses from participating institutions. Their presence and encouragement were instrumental in motivating the students and educators.

The teaching-learning materials reflect the vision of education envisioned by Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, as appreciated by Mr. Subba. Nehru used to say, “The object of education is to prepare the young to educate themselves throughout their lives.” He emphasized that education must go beyond textbooks to foster discovery, critical thinking, and creativity.

The TLM Exhibition-cum-Competition was not only a celebration of innovation but also a collective commitment to transforming classrooms into dynamic centres of learning. Shri Subba commended the efforts of all participants and reaffirmed his dedication to supporting quality and inclusive education across the region.