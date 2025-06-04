Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang congratulated Lok Sabha MP Indra Hang Subba on his appointment as Chairman of the Consultative Committee of the Food Corporation of India (FCI) for Sikkim.

The chief minister called this appointment a proud moment for the state and expressed hope that it will bring more attention to Sikkim’s concerns at the national level.

Chief Minister Tamang said, “Hearty congratulations to Hon’ble MP Lok Sabha, Shri Indra Hang Subba, on being nominated as the Chairman of the Consultative Committee of the Food Corporation of India (FCI) for Sikkim. Wishing him great success in this important role.”

The chief minister also thanked the Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs for giving this opportunity to Sikkim. He said that such recognition will not only boost the morale of public representatives but also help strengthen the voice of smaller states like Sikkim in central policies.

“We are grateful to the Hon’ble Minister of Parliamentary Affairs for this significant appointment. Best wishes as he takes on this new responsibility in the service of Sikkim and the nation,” Tamang added.

Prem Singh Tamang further said that Indra Hang Subba’s new role is important because the Food Corporation of India plays a crucial part in ensuring food supply and food security in different parts of the country, including the northeastern region. With Sikkim being a hill state with unique logistical challenges, having a representative in such a position will help in addressing ground-level issues more effectively, he said.