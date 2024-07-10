Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, on July 10 met Tenzing Norbu Lamtha, Member of Legislative Assembly from the 23-Syari Constituency, at his official residence in Mintokgang. They held discussions regarding the welfare of Syari Constituency.

The Sikkim CM informed that Lamtha officially joined the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha as the sole MLA of the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) party.

Furthermore, CM Tamang stated that Lamtha raised several commendable concerns related to the welfare of his constituency during their discussion.

Aiming to enhance the comprehensive development of the Syari Constituency, CM Tamang said, "I also welcome his proposals to work collaboratively for the benefit of the entire Syari Constituency, aiming for the comprehensive development of the area and its people."

Earlier in June, Lamtha, who won the Shyari seat with a margin of only 1,314 votes, mentioned that he would decide on his future course of action after consulting with Shyari's public.