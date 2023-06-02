The lower Samdong village in Sikkim witnessed heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds on June 1.

As per reports, the Samdong village which is 27-28 Km from the capital Gangtok was hit by heavy rainfall and strong winds at around 5:30 PM and 6:00 PM.

Meanwhile, a resident of Samdong, East Sikkim became a victim after a tree fell over her house.

The victim has been identified as Sarita Rai (25).

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The tree, known locally as ‘Chilawnay’ (Schima wallichii), toppled over due to the severe weather conditions.

The tragedy occurred when the victim was in her kitchen when an uprooted tree crashed on her cottage, killing her instantly.

The incident's aftermath has resulted in many trees blocking the road in Lower Samdong village, making it impossible for inhabitants to walk about.

The deceased's body was recovered from the incident spot with the assistance of Makha OP Police officials and local locals.

It was later taken to the government medical hospital for a post-mortem examination in order to ascertain the exact cause of death.