GANGTOK: Rana Pratap Kalita, the Indian Army's Eastern Command's General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C), recently visited the advanced regions near the China border in Sikkim.

Lt General RP Kalita met with Sikkim Governor Ganga Prasad and Sikkim Chief Justice Biswanath Somadder on February 15. Issues connected to the present security situation along the borders, as well as various aspects of the continuing civil-military cooperation, were discussed during the meeting with the governor and chief justice of Sikkim.

Lt General RP Kalita also visited forward regions in Sikkim, where he was briefed on the current situation along the border by top commanders on the ground. The Army Commander praised the soldiers for their professionalism, devotion, and commitment in keeping round-the-clock watch in harsh terrain and adverse weather circumstances during his interaction with troops.