Madam Krishna Rai, the spouse of Chief Minister Shri Prem Singh Tamang, personally handed out cheques to beneficiaries from multiple avenues under the Chief Minister’s Medical Assistance Scheme (CMMAS), Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF), and Chief Minister’s Discretionary Grant (CMDG). The distribution took place at Manan Kendra and saw the participation of various officials and beneficiaries.

The event, meticulously organized by the Chief Minister’s Office, was graced by the presence of Secretary to the Chief Minister Shri. S.D. Dhakal, Secretary CMO Smt. Tenzeen Kizom Bhutia, Addl. Secretary Sushri Karnitmit Lepcha, Addl. Secretary Shri Depen Sharma, BDOs, Zilla Panchayat and Panchayat members, officials, and staff of the Chief Minister’s Office.

A commendable 700+ beneficiaries, including students and entrepreneurs, were recipients of financial aid in the form of cheques. The intent behind this initiative is to facilitate progress across various sectors and empower individuals in their respective business endeavors.

The financial assistance was extended for a spectrum of purposes, encompassing house upgradation, renovation, piggery farming, homestay construction, support for Self-Help Groups (SHGs), and more.

Madam Krishna Rai extended her felicitations to the recipients, urging them to utilize the grants judiciously. She highlighted the State Government's ongoing commitment to extending assistance to organizations, students, and individuals for diverse purposes. She underscored the State Government's focus on women-centric schemes, including Aama Yojana, Bahini, Vatsalya, and the newly introduced 'Shravan Kumar Award', the inaugural recipient of which will be honored on August 15, 2024.

The event began with an introductory speech by Secretary to the Chief Minister Shri S.D. Dhakal.

Beneficiaries encompassed a wide range of entities, including religious organizations, Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs), and individuals engaged in various developmental and business pursuits.