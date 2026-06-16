Sikkim: Majhitar resident arrested in alleged sexual abuse case involving minor

Rabi Lal Limboo of Majhitar, Rangpo, has been arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, in connection with a case involving the alleged sexual abuse of a 12-year-old girl.

According to official records, the case originated from a complaint lodged by the District Child Protection Unit (DCPU), Pakyong, following allegations that the minor was sexually assaulted while staying at the accused's residence on June 2, 2026.

Following the registration of the case, Limboo was arrested and produced before the court. The matter is currently under judicial trial and remains pending before the competent court.

The case has also drawn attention because Limboo was recently expelled from the Sikkim Mulbasi Surakshak Sangathan, where he served as Vice President (RTI).

The organisation had cited alleged anti-organisational activities, including the alleged collection of funds in the organisation's name for personal gain.

The identity of the minor victim has been withheld in accordance with legal provisions protecting children involved in sexual offence cases. The allegations against the accused are currently under judicial consideration, and no conviction has been recorded in the case so far.

