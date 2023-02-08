Major General (Rtd) BC Khanduri is expected to take charge as the new Governor of Sikkim, said sources.

Khanduri will replace Ganga Prasad whose term ended on February 7.

Prasad was a member of the legislative council in Bihar for 18 years and a former leader of the opposition in the Bihar Assembly.

This is a developing story. Further details are awaited.



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