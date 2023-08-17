Sikkim: Major road accident in Bardang, no casualties reported
According to sources, one passenger bus and Tata Sumo (service taxi) head on collison at the National Highway 10 road led to the tragedy injuring passengers.
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Major road accident in Sikkim's Bardang, no casualities reported
In a tragic turn of events, a major road accident has been reported from the Bardang area of Northeastern state Sikkim.
According to sources, one passenger bus and Tata Sumo (service taxi) head on collision at the National Highway 10 road led to the tragedy injuring passengers.
Sources also claimed that all injured passengers were taken to Singtam Dist Hospital.
This is a developing story, Further details are awaited.
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