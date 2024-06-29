The major agencies responsible for road construction and maintenance in Mangan District include Roads & Bridges (NH Division), Roads & Bridges Department (PWD), 86 RCC GREF, 87 RCC GREF, 107 RCC GREF, and PMGSY under the Rural Development Department.

During a field inspection from 25 June 2024 to 27 June 2024, it was found that stakeholders were not being informed about the status of road openings and closures, the expected time for road openings, and the progress of ongoing work.

To ensure proper connectivity in the district, Anant Jain, IAS, DC-cum-Chairman, District Disaster Management Authority, Mangan, has directed these agencies to follow certain instructions.

These include communicating the daily road opening and closure status by 7:30 AM, submitting a daily progress report for unopened roads by 4:00 PM, and informing the District Collector if the concerned officer is on out-of-station leave.

These orders are effective immediately and will remain in force until further notice.



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