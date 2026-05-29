Sikkim makes emission control retrofit mandatory for generator sets older than 15 years

The Sikkim Pollution Control Board has made it mandatory for old generator sets to be retrofitted with emission control devices for renewal of consent-to-operate permissions in the state.

According to a directive issued by the state Forest and Environment Department, all generator sets of 15 KVA capacity and above that have completed more than 15 years of service must install approved emission control devices in line with guidelines of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The move follows observations made by the National Green Tribunal (NGT), which stressed the need to include pollution from generator sets in air quality action plans and recommended retrofitting existing units with emission control systems.

Highlighting Sikkim’s ecological sensitivity as a Himalayan biodiversity hotspot, the board emphasised the need for stricter pollution control measures to protect ambient air quality in the state.

The directive stated that obsolete generator sets operating beyond 15 years adversely impact local air quality and cannot continue operations without complying with prescribed emission norms.

Authorities have directed operators to immediately stop using generator sets older than 15 years that do not possess valid consent-to-operate clearances.

However, the order clarified that operation of such generators may be permitted on a case-by-case basis after retrofitting and compliance with prescribed emission standards.