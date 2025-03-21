A 52-year-old man from Sikkim was arrested in Siliguri on charges of allegedly deceiving a 26-year-old woman and engaging in a physical relationship with her under the false pretext of marriage.

The accused, identified as Purna Kumar Subba, currently resides in the Pradhan Nagar area for work.

According to police sources, the woman filed a complaint at Pradhan Nagar police station on March 17, accusing Subba of cheating her. She stated that they met two years ago and developed a relationship. As a sign of his commitment, Subba reportedly gifted her a luxurious flat worth Rs 36 lakh. However, over time, he started demanding the flat back and ultimately refused to marry her.

Following the complaint, Pradhan Nagar police arrested Subba on Wednesday.

On Thursday, March 20, he was produced before the Siliguri court, while the woman’s medical examination and statement before the magistrate were recorded.