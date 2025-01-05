A 14-year-old girl accused her father of repeated molestation over the past year. On January 4, 2025, the minor approached Namthang Police in distress, reporting that her father had inappropriately touched her private parts earlier that evening.



Medical examinations of both the victim and the accused were conducted at District Hospital Namchi. The father was arrested and taken into custody under Sections 9 and 10 of the POCSO Act, 2012.



To ensure the victim’s safety and well-being, she has been placed under the care of a shelter home and the District Child Protection Officer has been informed. The case has been registered as FIR No. 02/2025, and investigations are ongoing.





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