A 37-year-old man was arrested in Namchi for posting a controversial video on social media that criticized the Indian government and made derogatory remarks about the Indian Army, raising concerns about national unity and public peace.

The video, uploaded on Facebook by a user named “Kamirul Kamirul,” blamed the Government of India for a recent terror attack in Pahalgam and included comments deemed disrespectful toward the country’s security forces.

Police officials, during routine monitoring of social media, discovered the video and took swift action. The Namchi Police Station registered an FIR (No. 15/2025) on April 28 under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. The FIR cites Section 152, which pertains to acts that endanger India’s sovereignty, unity, and integrity, and Section 196(1), which addresses attempts to promote enmity between groups.

Authorities said the content of the video could incite public unrest, fuel hatred between communities, and threaten national security.

The man behind the Facebook account was identified as Komirul Haque, a resident of Namchi Bazaar for the past 9–10 years. Originally from Bharatgachh, Chopra, Hariharpur in Uttar Dinajpur district, West Bengal, Haque works as a casual laborer and mason.

Along with the arrest, police seized the mobile phone allegedly used to post the video, which is now under forensic examination. The arrest was made under provisions of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023. Section 35 of BNSS allows for arrest in serious offenses, and Section 170 provides for custody during investigation if evidence exists.

The investigation is ongoing. Authorities are trying to determine Haque’s motive and whether others were involved in the dissemination of the video.