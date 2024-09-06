Police in Soreng District, Sikkim, have arrested Hem Chandra Rai, 45, for the alleged murder of his wife Meera Rai, 47. The arrest came after a massive search operation following the discovery of Meera's body at their residence in Baiguney.

According to the First Information Report (FIR) filed by Karna Bahadur Rai at Nayabazar Police Station, Hem Chandra allegedly killed his wife by smashing her face with a stone before fleeing the scene.

Superintendent of Police Nahkul Pradhan stated that the accused was apprehended after an intensive manhunt by officers from Nayabazar Police Station. A case has been registered under Section 103 of the BNS, 2023.

The suspect is currently in police custody and will be presented before the court tomorrow for remand.