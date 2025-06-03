A 45-year-old man died after a tree fell on him at a road construction site near Rumtek on the Gangtok Bypass, Sikkim, around 3 pm on Tuesday, according to police.

The victim, identified as Santosh Giri, was reportedly involved in ongoing construction work when the incident occurred. Emergency services arrived on the scene, but he was declared dead. His body has been sent for a post-mortem to determine the exact cause of death.

Authorities have launched an investigation to assess what led to the tree's collapse and whether safety protocols at the construction site were followed.

Officials said they are also examining the site’s environmental conditions and recent activity in the area to rule out negligence. (PTI)