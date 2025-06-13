A 25-year-old man from Tikjuk in Sikkim's Gyalshing district was found dead by suicide. The deceased, Michael Limboo, son of Dil Prashad Limboo, was discovered by his cousin, Salim Limboo, at around 6:45 am on June 10.

Salim, 24, who also resides in Tikjuk, reported the incident to the local authorities at around 8:05 AM. According to his written statement, he found Michael hanging with the help of a nylon rope near their residence in Tikjuk, under Gyalshing district.

Soon after the report was received, the Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Gyalshing, Pulkit, IAS, conducted an inquest over the body under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023. The process was carried out in the presence of independent witnesses and family members.

During the inquest, a suicide note was recovered from the left pocket of Michael's jeans. In the note, Michael stated that he had been misusing his monthly salary on online games and had borrowed money from a friend. He wrote that he was unable to repay the borrowed amount, which caused him significant stress and led him to take the extreme step.

Following the inquest, the body was sent to the District Hospital in Gyalshing for post-mortem examination. After completing the legal and medical formalities, the body was handed over to his legal guardian.

The police have registered an Unnatural Death (UD) case under FIR No. 16/2025 dated June 10, 2025, under Section 194 of BNSS. So far, the investigation has not found any evidence of foul play. However, officials confirmed that the case remains under investigation and further details will be gathered as necessary.

To support mental health awareness and suicide prevention, all media houses are now mandated to include Suicide Prevention Helpline numbers in their reports. The helpline numbers to be published are:

Toll-Free (24x7): 1800-345-3225

Landline: 03592-202111