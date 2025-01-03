A man was found dead inside his vehicle at the Deorali Taxi Stand in Gangtok on New Year's Day, prompting a police investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

The deceased, identified as Laku Tshering Sherpa, was found unresponsive in his taxi during the early hours of January 1. His brother-in-law, Jonathan Rai, alerted authorities after receiving word from another family member about the discovery.

Police officials have launched a formal investigation under the BNSS Act, 2023, registering the case as FIR No. 01/2025 under Section 194. A medico-legal autopsy has been completed, and authorities have released the body to Sherpa's family.

Further details about the case are expected as the investigation progresses.