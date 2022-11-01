In an unfortunate incident, a man killed his 70-year-old grandmother at Majhigaon in Rangpo town in Sikkim.

The accused was identified as 27-year-old Navin Rasaily while the deceased has been identified as Suk Maya Rasaily.

As per sources, the incident occurred around 11 AM. However, police have successfully managed to arrest Navin Rasaily from Rangpo Khola.

Meanwhile, the cause of the murder is yet to be ascertained

This is a developing story. Further details are awaited.