A 37-year-old man, on August 2 killed his wife in Sikkim's Jorethang over domestic issues, according to the police.

The incident took place after Bhim Kumar Rai and Smrita Rai (33) had a heated argument over domestic issues during which the man hacked his wife to death with a sharp weapon at their rented accommodation in Jorethang town around 1 am, a police officer said.

Following this, Rai then went to Jorethang police station and surrendered before the law enforcers.

More details are awaited as further investigation is underway.

The couple has two young children, who were, as of now, handed over to other family members to take care of them, the officer added.