A woman was allegedly murdered by her husband in Gadi village, Pendam, with the suspect reportedly trying to hide her body in a nearby jungle. The victim, 35-year-old Dharam Kumari Subba, was found after villagers alerted authorities to her disappearance.

The police identified the suspect as Thakur Prasad Ghimire, who is accused of killing his wife on August 6 while under the influence of alcohol.

According to the police, Ghimire struck Subba on the head during an altercation, leading to her death. He then attempted to dispose of her body in the jungle to cover up the crime.

Local authorities recovered the body and have sent it for a post-mortem examination to confirm the cause of death. Ghimire, who had a history of domestic violence, is now in custody and is expected to face charges under Section 193 of the New Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.