At least seven were injured while one lost his life after a vehicle rammed the local people, who were gathered to seek the blessing of Rinpoche (Spiritual Leader Buddhist), at Ranka near Sangtong Golai in Sikkim on January 8.

As per the police, driver Ranjeet Subba Ranka rammed people, who were in the queue for Rinpoche's darshan.

According to the sources, after hearing screams, the claimed driver turned the car and ran over the persons who had fallen behind the vehicle, injuring one woman severely.

Immediately, the injured lady, Diki Doma Bhutia, and nine other patients were promptly taken to STNM hospital for medical assistance where she was declared brought dead.

The others injured persons gave been admitted to STNM hospital for medical attention.

During the investigation, an inquest was held over the deceased's dead body, and the body was handed over to its relatives following a medicolegal examination.

Furthermore, in the presence of two independent witnesses, the accident-involved car, a Hyundai Grand i-10 sports, as well as its ignition key and necessary documentation, were confiscated.

The case is being investigated.