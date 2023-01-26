Sikkim: Man rushed to hospital with serious injuries after a stabbing in Singtam Lal Bajar
Police said that the victim's condition is critical and is currently admitted at Manipal hospital.
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Man rushed to hospital with serious injuries after a stabbing Singtam Lal Bajar
A fight over a petty issue, one Ranjay Shah a resident of Singtam allegedly stabbed another person in Singtam Lal Bajar. The victim has been identified as Basant Pradhan.
Police said that the victim's condition is critical and is currently admitted at Manipal hospital.
This is a developing story. Further details are awiated.
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