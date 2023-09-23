A tragic incident unfolded in West Sikkim as Laxuman Karki, a resident of 4th Mile Omchung, was swept away by the powerful currents of the Badarey Khola stream during his morning mission to gather cattle fodder.

The incident took place earky morning of September 23, prompting an immediate response from authorities. An extensive search operation.

The search opertaion involving both police personnel and local villagers, has been launched to locate Karki.

This unfortunate incident serves as a reminder of the need for caution and awareness near swiftly flowing bodies of water.