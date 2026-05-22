Sikkim man wakes up in Odisha after alleged drugging and robbery

A 54-year-old man from Sikkim allegedly lost consciousness after boarding a taxi in Gangtok and regained awareness two days later at a railway station in Odisha, nearly 800 kilometres away, with Rs 7 lakh and personal belongings missing.

According to police, the man, a resident of Geyzing district, had travelled to Gangtok on April 15 for work. He parked his vehicle near Minister Quarter and boarded a taxi towards Tadong while carrying a handbag containing cash amounting to Rs 7 lakh.

Investigators suspect the victim may have been drugged during the journey. Police believe an intoxicating or sedative substance was possibly mixed into food or drink consumed by him inside the vehicle, causing him to lose consciousness shortly after the journey began.

The man reportedly remained unaware of his surroundings for nearly two days before waking up at Cuttack Railway Station in Odisha. His cash and belongings were missing, and he was unable to recall how he had reached the state.

After regaining consciousness, he approached the Government Railway Police (GRP) in Cuttack seeking assistance. Officials arranged medical treatment and recorded his statement before initiating legal proceedings.

GRP Cuttack registered a Zero FIR on May 20 and transferred the matter to the concerned jurisdiction for further investigation. The case has now been registered at Sadar Police Station as FIR No. 45/2026 under Section 305(c) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, against unidentified persons.

Police are attempting to trace the route taken by the accused, identify those involved and recover the stolen cash. Officials are also examining whether the crime was carried out by an organised gang targeting travellers carrying large sums of money.

The incident has once again highlighted concerns over crimes involving drugged food or beverages offered to unsuspecting passengers during travel. Police have urged travellers to remain cautious and avoid accepting consumables from strangers while using taxis, buses or trains.

Further details are awaited.