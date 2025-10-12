Sikkim mandates 'Be Kind to Animals' message on all public transport vehicles

The Sikkim government has issued a directive requiring all public transport vehicles registered in the state to display the slogan "Be Kind to Animals" prominently on their exteriors. The order, issued by the Motor Vehicles Division of the Transport Department on October 10, aims to promote animal welfare consciousness among the public.

The notification comes in alignment with a directive from India's Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and is grounded in Article 51A(g) of the Indian Constitution, which mandates the fundamental duty of citizens to protect the environment and show compassion toward living creatures.

According to the government order, operators and owners of public transport vehicles must ensure "immediate compliance" with the directive. The concerned authority will monitor adherence strictly and take action against violators.

The slogan must be displayed in bold, contrasting lettering against the vehicle's background colour. The display specifications mandate a minimum character height of 150 millimetres (15 centimetres) and must be placed prominently on both the front and back of each vehicle. The message can be displayed in English, Hindi, or any relevant regional language.

Transport authorities have emphasised that the signage must be created using durable paint or high-quality, weather-resistant stickers to ensure longevity.

The order has been circulated to the Hon'ble Chairman of the All Sikkim Sarathi Welfare Board, the Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, the Transport Department, all superintendents of police, Regional Transport Officers, and public transport operators' associations across the state for implementation and compliance.