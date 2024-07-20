The Department of Tourism and Civil Aviation in Sikkim has mandated all tourist vehicles entering the state to carry large garbage bags to promote environmental sustainability and ensure community participation.

Tour operators, travel agencies, and vehicle drivers are responsible for informing tourists about using these garbage bags for waste collection and disposal.

The department will conduct random checks to ensure compliance, with penalties for violators.

Additionally, there will be awareness campaigns and cleanliness drives to educate tourists about garbage management and environmental sustainability.



Also Read: Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang awarded for 'outstanding contributions to state and its people'

Earlier, Sikkim Tourism was awarded for excellence in eco-tourism at the Travel and Tourism Fair (TTF) held in Kolkata.

This accolade recognizes Sikkim's efforts to promote sustainable tourism, positioning it as a leading ecotourism destination in India.

The award highlights Sikkim's commitment to responsible and environmentally friendly tourism practices, focusing on conservation, sustainability, and community involvement. These initiatives offer tourists a unique and enriching experience amid the state's stunning natural beauty.

This prestigious honour underscores Sikkim's dedication to preserving its natural resources and fostering cultural exchange.