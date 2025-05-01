In a fresh step towards cultural preservation, the Sikkim government has directed employees of its Personnel Department to don traditional attire once a week as part of an initiative to promote the state’s rich indigenous identity within its administrative system.

An official order issued by Rinzing Chewang Bhutia, Secretary of the Department of Personnel, instructed all officers and staff to wear their full traditional dress every Thursday. The directive, announced on Thursday, is seen as a move to reinforce the state’s vibrant heritage and diverse cultural ethos within the day-to-day functioning of government offices.

“With a view to preserve and promote our cultural heritage and showcase our vibrant diversity, all officers and officials of Department of Personnel are hereby directed to wear their full traditional attire once a week every Thursday,” the order stated.

Officials said the measure is part of a broader effort to integrate cultural pride with governance and to set an example for other departments and institutions in the state to follow. The initiative is expected to not only encourage cultural revival but also create a stronger sense of identity among government employees.