Sikkim maps rain damage as landslides, debris flows hit multiple areas in Gangtok

A district-wide damage assessment is underway in Gangtok after heavy rainfall triggered landslides, mudflows and road blockages across several localities, with authorities examining the impact on homes, roads and public infrastructure.

The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has deployed a multi-agency team to inspect affected areas and identify locations requiring immediate intervention.

The team, led by Kabi Tingda MLA Tshering T Bhutia, conducted inspections on Wednesday and Thursday. It included DDMA officials, Roads and Bridges Department engineers, the Ranka Block Development Officer, revenue surveyors, councillors and the MLA's OSD.

The assessment covers a wide area, including Bojoghari, Lower Bojoghari, Lingding, High Court Road, TNA Gate, VIP Colony, Upper Z-Bojoghari, Pangthang-Lingdok Road, Pamro Gaon, Ling Perbing, Upper and Middle Luing, Phenzong, Ranka, Rakdong Tintek, Daragaon Upper Burtuk, Sichey and Arithang.

Several roads remain obstructed by mud and debris, restricting vehicular movement. The assessment teams are also examining damage to residential structures, with some houses considered vulnerable to further slope movement.

The impact has also extended to public infrastructure. The Sewage Treatment Plant at Sichey has been affected, while debris accumulation near the Enchey School 33/11 kV Switching Station has been flagged as a potential hazard.

Authorities have placed tarpaulins over vulnerable slide zones as a precaution to reduce rainwater seepage. The District Collector and DDMA chairman have directed departments to clear debris, restore road connectivity, verify the extent of damage and extend assistance to affected residents.

With rainfall continuing, field teams are carrying out further inspections to determine which areas require priority action.

Residents have been advised to avoid unnecessary travel through landslide-prone areas and exercise extra caution at night. Those living near unstable slopes have been asked to report cracks, slope movement or falling debris to authorities immediately.