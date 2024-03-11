Phurba Tamang known as the "Marathon Girl of Sikkim," has once again etched her name in the annals of long-distance running history. Emerging triumphant in the 3rd edition of the Tsomgo Ultra Marathon, Tamang conquered a daunting 75-kilometer course with a time of 9 hours, 48 minutes, and 16 seconds.

The event, which kicked off from Ganesh Tok in Gangtok and culminated at the Tsomgo Lake at an altitude of 12,500 feet above sea level bore witness to Tamang's unparalleled athleticism as she left her competitors trailing in her wake clinching the top spot for the third consecutive year.

Soniya Rai and Divya Chettri, both from Darjeeling, put up commendable performances to secure the silver and bronze medals, respectively, but none could match the pace set by Tamang.

Hailing from Lingmoo in South Sikkim, Tamang has solidified her status as a formidable force in the world of long-distance running.

Tamang's stellar achievement does not only prove her extraordinary talent but also to the guidance and mentorship provided by her coach, Basant Pradhan, Chief Coach under the Department of Sports, Government of Sikkim.

In recognition of her remarkable feat, Tamang was awarded the prestigious winning medal along with a cash prize of Rs. 35,000.