Sikkim celebrated its 50th Statehood anniversary with a grand and colourful program at Paljor Stadium, on May 16. The event was attended by many dignitaries including Governor Om Prakash Mathur, and Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, who spoke about Sikkim’s incredible journey over the past five decades and its bright future.

The day’s celebration began early at 9 am, when guests were seated and the parade was formed. The Chief Justice arrived first, followed by the Chief Minister and the Governor, all welcomed by the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police (DGP). The Governor and Chief Minister were escorted with full honors, including a general salute and the national salute.

A special march past was performed by contingents of the Sikkim Armed Police, Infantry Regiments, Sikkim Police (male and female), Forest, and Home Guards.

The crowd cheered loudly for the Rashtrapati (President of India) during the parade, as the Chief Minister took his place at the saluting base.

The ceremony included the lighting of butter lamps and the offering of garlands and traditional Khadas on the portrait of L.D. Kazi, a revered leader.

The day also saw the conclusion of the “Run for Unity,” led by marathon runner Shanti Ram Nepal. A group photo of the runners with the Governor, Chief Minister, Chief Secretary, and DGP was taken to mark the occasion.

During the event, several important launches took place. These included the release of the magazine “Sikkim Today: Festivals of Sikkim,” new AR Games, an Instagram challenge, and the deposit of messages from the Governor and Chief Minister into a time capsule, symbolizing hopes for the future. The “Visit Sikkim” mobile app was launched to promote tourism, along with an integrated mental health and suicide prevention strategy. A new book on the folk tales of Sikkim was also unveiled, highlighting the rich culture of the state.

In addition, the Sikkim Milk Union introduced new dairy products and traditional sweets, adding a sweet note to the celebrations. The Forest and Environment Department, in collaboration with WWF-India, shared an assessment report on the snow leopard population in Sikkim.

Grants and incentives were distributed to deserving sports associations and meritorious sports persons.

CM Tamang spoke warmly about the journey of Sikkim from a monarchy to a vibrant democratic state over the last 50 years. He praised the people of Sikkim for their unity and hard work. He highlighted Sikkim’s achievements such as having the highest per capita income in India, becoming the country’s first fully organic state, and making big progress in education and healthcare. He also thanked the Government of India for supporting Sikkim’s unique identity through special constitutional protections.

Governor Om Prakash Mathur expressed his pride in Sikkim’s achievements and called upon everyone to keep working together for a prosperous, peaceful, and culturally strong future. Both leaders reminded the crowd of the vision of a “Golden, Prosperous, and Capable Sikkim” that aligns with India’s larger national mission.

After the formal addresses, a pipe and brass band displayed lively music, followed by a grand cultural program arranged by the Culture Department. The Home Department Secretary gave a vote of thanks before the Sikkim Police Band performed the National Anthem.

The celebrations continued at Manan Kendra in the afternoon, where guests again gathered for the felicitation of state icons and luminaries. A documentary film showcasing Sikkim’s 50 years of statehood was screened, and a Broadway-style cultural show delighted the audience.

The day concluded with the final of the Sikkim Premier League Football Tournament, held at Paljor Stadium, featuring both day and night matches, accompanied by a spectacular drone show lighting up the sky.