Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur and Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang got together at Gangtok's MG Marg to celebrate Holi on March 14, highlighting the state's collective identity and harmony.

Addressing the gathering, CM Tamang highlighted Sikkim’s unique tradition of peaceful coexistence among various communities, languages, and traditions. “Holi, with its vibrant hues, serves as a powerful reminder that despite our differences, we are connected by shared values of peace, inclusivity, and harmony,” he remarked.

He further emphasised that the celebrations at MG Marg reflected this spirit, showcasing the collective identity that defines Sikkim.

Governor Mathur also extended his greetings, underscoring the importance of unity and brotherhood during Holi. He lauded Sikkim as a model of communal harmony and cultural diversity, setting an example for other states in India.

The event, organised by the Sikkim Bihari-Marwari Society and the people of the Gangtok constituency, witnessed a vibrant display of colors, joy, and cultural unity.

Holi, known as the festival of colors, has evolved into a celebration that transcends cultural and religious boundaries, fostering unity and mutual respect.

In Sikkim, a state celebrated for its diverse cultural fabric, the festival holds special significance, symbolising harmony and inclusivity.