Sikkim marks National Press Day with celebration honouring journalists and strengthening media–govt relations

Sikkim celebrated National Press Day today with a state-level programme held at Manan Kendra, bringing together journalists, media professionals, and dignitaries to acknowledge the indispensable role of the press in a democratic society.

The event highlighted the media’s contribution to truth, transparency, and public service, while honouring journalists for their work across diverse sectors.

The programme featured award ceremonies recognising reporters and editors from print, electronic, and digital platforms for excellence in journalism. Several journalists were felicitated for impactful reporting on issues such as climate change, women’s rights, and human interest stories. Organisers emphasised that National Press Day, observed annually to mark the founding of the Press Council of India, serves as a reminder of the press’s duty as a watchdog and guardian of democratic values.

The event also offered space for interaction and exchange among journalists, with sessions focusing on challenges confronting the media, including misinformation, shrinking press freedom, and safety concerns. The Press Club of Sikkim highlighted its initiatives to support media professionals, such as health insurance schemes, pension benefits, exposure tours, and annual grants aimed at enhancing the welfare of journalists in the state.

Several senior journalists from Delhi attended the programme and shared insights on the evolving landscape of Indian journalism and the continued importance of ethical, fact-based reporting. The Department of Information and Public Relations (IPR) and the Press Club of Sikkim were lauded for organising a meaningful and inclusive celebration.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, who attended the event, said he had decided to postpone the original November 16 programme to be present in person out of respect for the media fraternity. In his address, he spoke of the improved relationship between the state government and the press under the SKM administration, which he described as rooted in trust, openness, and mutual respect.

The Chief Minister acknowledged the many challenges faced by journalists, especially the rise of misinformation and the risks associated with reporting in sensitive situations. He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to supporting media professionals through initiatives such as personal assistance during COVID-19, health insurance under the Sikkim Swastha Suraksha Yojana, pension provisions, enhanced advertisement rates, and institutional recognition through awards.

Congratulating all award recipients, he urged the media to continue serving as Sikkim’s “Third Eye,” reporting courageously and truthfully. He called on journalists to use their platforms responsibly to address social evils, combat misinformation, and highlight issues affecting youth. The event concluded with gratitude extended to all participating dignitaries, guests, and organisers for their contributions in making National Press Day a memorable celebration in the state.