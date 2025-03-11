A large-scale plantation drive was successfully conducted at Rinchenpong Bazaar as part of the Bazaar Beautification Program, an initiative aligned with Chief Minister P.S. Tamang’s vision of Swachha Vichaar, Swachha Sanskaar.

Organized by the Urban Development Department (UDD) of Soreng District, the initiative aimed to enhance the aesthetic appeal and environmental sustainability of the bustling marketplace.

The beautification drive, which runs from March 4 to March 13, 2025, was led by Bazaar Officer MaryGold Lucksom, who oversaw the procurement and systematic plantation of saplings.

The event witnessed active participation from various stakeholders, including MLA and Advisor to Roads & Bridges, Erung Tenzing Lepcha, whose presence further bolstered the initiative’s impact.

Expressing gratitude for the collective efforts, the Soreng UDD acknowledged the contributions of Additional Secretary Bishal Mukhia and Sub-Inspector Dadul Bhutia (Jorethang Circle Office, UDD Jorethang) for their strategic guidance.



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A special mention was made of Assistant Sub-Inspector Gaurav Subba (Bazaar Incharge, UDD Soreng) for his dedicated coordination, ensuring the smooth execution of the project.

The initiative also saw remarkable community participation, with key contributions from Pramesh Gurung (President, Rinchenpong Bazaar Committee), Hessal Bhutia (Ward Panchayat, Tadong Rinchenpong GPU), and senior advisors of the Rinchenpong Bazaar Committee. Their collective involvement highlighted the significance of community-driven urban development.

Additionally, Thupden Palzang Bhutia, J.E., PWD, played a crucial role in mobilizing manpower, ensuring the drive’s efficiency.

Reflecting on the initiative, Bazaar Officer MaryGold Lucksom emphasized, “True urban beautification is not just about planting trees, but about fostering a collective responsibility for our environment. This effort is a step towards sustainable community development.”