A massive fire broke out near Ganday Jhora in Sichey, Sikkim, early morning today, January 23.

The incident, which occurred around 4 am, prompted immediate response from emergency services as intensifying flames rapidly spread and engulfed the area.

Firefighters arrived at the scene and managed to contain the blaze after a rigorous operation.

Despite the intensity of the fire, no casualties have been reported. However, the extent of property damage is still being evaluated by authorities.

The cause of the fire remains unknown at this stage. Preliminary investigations are underway to determine the source of the blaze.

Earlier, a massive fire broke out in Sikkim's Sisagolai area at noon on January 13. One house was destroyed in the fire.

Further damage was prevented due to the swift response of the fire brigade, which contained the blaze.

According to eyewitnesses, the fire started around 12 pm and quickly spread, engulfing the entire house.