As the National Highway 10 remains blocked due to landslides at Likhubhir and near Kerney amid incessant rainfall across Sikkim, the Travel Agents Association of Sikkim directed all travel agencies, particularly those whose guests are stranded in North Sikkim, to reach Mangan before 10 am on June 17 for to carry out rescue operations.

In view of the inclement weather, the government has been unable to airlift tourists stranded in North Sikkim who are currently being kept at Chungthang Gurudwara.

In a press release, the TAAS directed all travel agencies, particularly those whose guests are stranded in North Sikkim, to reach Mangan before 10 am on June 17.

The release stated that helicopter rescue is not feasible due to inclement weather conditions, however, the road till Tung is favourable, keeping which in mind, the rescue operations will be organised.

“The tourist will be brought till Tung, and then transferred by foot till Mangan, as there are 3-4 landslides areas. From Mangan, the travel agents who have sent them to North Sikkim have to accept the responsibility of their guest’s safe movement farther, ignorance of which shall result in strict action against the travel agency,” directed the press release.

Meanwhile, Ramesh Basnett, General Secretary of TAAS also requested the association members to assist and be present for the rescue mission.

According to media reports, over 1,200 tourists stranded in Sikkim's Mangan district due to disruption in road and communication network may be evacuated on June 16 if the weather permits, an official statement said.

Sikkim Tourism and Civil Aviation minister Tshering Thendup Bhutia will coordinate the evacuation efforts, it said.

"The evacuation of tourists from Lachung would begin tomorrow through airlift and roadways, depending on weather conditions," the statement said on Saturday evening.

Meanwhile, efforts to repair and construct roads is in full swing as the construction team is facing disruption amid heavy rainfall.