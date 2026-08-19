Sikkim may bar two-wheelers from RAP, PAP areas under proposed permit norms

Two-wheeler riders may soon be barred from entering Sikkim’s Restricted Area Permit (RAP) and Protected Area Permit (PAP) zones if a proposal discussed at a stakeholders’ consultation receives approval from the state Cabinet.

The proposal was discussed at a meeting on the Integrated Online Permit System organised by the Tourism and Civil Aviation Department and chaired by Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang. The meeting was attended by tourism stakeholders, including tour operators, transport associations and drivers, as well as officials from various state government departments.

Officials clarified that the proposed restriction on bikers has not yet come into effect. The measure will require Cabinet approval and further consultation with stakeholders before any final decision is taken.

The proposed changes are part of a wider overhaul of the permit system for RAP and PAP destinations under the Sikkim INSPIRES online permit initiative. The system is expected to introduce features such as geo-fencing, digital permit verification and checkpost-free processing.

Under the proposed eligibility norms, only Sikkim-registered vehicles will be allowed to operate on RAP and PAP routes. Vehicles registered outside the state will not be permitted to undertake tours to these areas.

This means tourists travelling to RAP and PAP destinations on their own motorcycles registered outside Sikkim would be unable to use those vehicles on the designated routes even if the proposed blanket ban on two-wheelers is not adopted. They could, however, hire Sikkim-registered motorcycles and riders through local operators.

Officials indicated that tourists wishing to visit the destinations by motorcycle would be able to hire two-wheelers from Sikkim Bike Rental offices, which operate Sikkim-registered motorcycles.

The RAP/PAP framework is governed by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs under the Foreigners (Protected Areas) Order, 1958. Sikkim has been notified under the framework as comprising areas designated as Protected Area and Restricted Area. The state’s Tourism and Civil Aviation Department, along with the Home Department, administers the permit system within the framework of the central notification.

The proposed online system is aimed at streamlining permit issuance while enforcing the eligibility requirements for operators, drivers and vehicles travelling to RAP and PAP destinations.