A Sikkim media delegation, currently currently on a five day Viksit Bharat Media Tour in Delhi, seized the opportunity to meet Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on January 16, engaging in extensive discussions about various facets of Sikkim's development.

The interactive session covered key topics, including the comprehensive scope of Vikshit Bharat and its impact on the state's development.

Earlier on January 15, the Sikkim media teams delved into the comprehensive scope of Vikshit Bharat stating that its impact transcends mere infrastructural development. Key topics included the widespread penetration of UPI (Unified Payments Interface) across India, the evolution of crisis communication, and the personal involvement of the Prime Minister in overseeing the campaign's progress.

As part of their tour, the media team visited the Vikshit Bharat Camp at Chander Nagar in Delhi. At the camp, officials provided valuable information to citizens about various government schemes facilitating their participation and ensuring they avail the associated benefits.

The Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, initiated on November 28, 2023, has gained remarkable momentum in its urban campaign across Delhi. With the objective of reaching the unreached and ensuring the benefits of welfare schemes touch every doorstep, the campaign has witnessed widespread participation, benefiting over 13 crore people nationwide.

In the capital city, the campaign has deployed seven Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) vans, covering approximately 515 locations across 11 districts as of January 12, 2024. More than 3,13,750 people actively participated in various events organized under the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in Delhi.