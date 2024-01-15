A dynamic five-member media team from Sikkim is currently on a five-day Viksit Bharat Media Tour in Delhi, engaging in discussions with Manish Desai, the Principal Director General of the Press Information Bureau (PIB) at the National Media Centre.

During their visit, the team delved into various aspects of Vikshit Bharat, emphasizing that it extends beyond infrastructural development. Discussions centered on the widespread penetration of UPI across India, the evolution of crisis communication and the personal involvement of the Prime Minister in overseeing the campaign's progress.

As part of their tour, the media team visited the Vikshit Bharat Camp at Chander Nagar in Delhi, where officials educated citizens about various government schemes, aiding them in availing of the associated benefits.

The Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, launched on November 28, 2023, has gained substantial momentum in its urban campaign across Delhi. With a goal to reach the unreached and ensure the benefits of welfare schemes touch every doorstep, the campaign has garnered widespread participation, with over 13 crore people benefiting from its outreach activities nationwide.

In the capital city, the campaign has deployed seven Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) vans, covering around 515 locations across 11 districts as of January 12, 2024. More than 3,13,750 people have actively participated in various events organized under the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in Delhi.

Distinguished personalities, including Union Ministers and BJP President J. P. Nadda, joined events at various locations in Delhi, and the campaign witnessed a virtual interaction with Prime Minister Modi.

The urban campaign focuses on creating awareness and achieving saturation for key Central Government welfare schemes, with on-spot services offered, including PM Svanidhi Camp, Health Camp, Ayushman Card camp, Aadhar updation camp, and PM Ujjwala camp.

In a transformative move, a seven-member media team from Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh commenced a five-day press tour in Delhi on January 14. This team aims to document and highlight the impact of Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra on the lives of common people, interacting with beneficiaries and capturing their stories.

The Press Information Bureau, under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India, organizes these press tours to provide media personnel with a firsthand experience of the outcomes of government flagship schemes. The ongoing tour, spanning from January 14 to January 18, 2024, will see the media team intensifying efforts to cover more than 650 locations in Delhi by January 25, 2024, reinforcing the commitment to empower the citizens of the National Capital.