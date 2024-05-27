The Constituency Level Committee of the 15-Rangang Yangang constituency held a coordination meeting at the CLC party office, in Yangang Bazar to appoint a counting agent for the upcoming legislative and parliamentary election counting day.

The meeting was chaired by Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) candidate Raj Kumari Thapa and attended by Chief Coordinator (Media Cell) Bikash Basnet, General Secretary (Organisation, Namchi District) C.L. Gurung, CLC President Tengala Namkha, CLC Nari Convenor Smt. Denkila Bhutia, CLC General Secretary Gopal Timsina, CLC Vice President Manoj Khanal, CLC Advisors Shanti Basnet and other party executives.

Election Coordinator cum Election Agent Durga Psd Basnet provided an overview of the counting procedure and outlined the roles and responsibilities of the counting agents. He also briefed attendees on the guidelines for supporters' seating arrangements on counting day.

Tengala Namka urged all party workers to maintain peace and tranquility on the counting day and stated that SKM’s landslide victory is assured and that the counting process is just a formality.

Bikash Basnet remarked that the opposition has no chance of winning any seats and may try to provoke SKM supporters. He emphasized that SKM firmly believes in maintaining peace and will not tolerate any violence. Since winning the 2019 elections, SKM has stood firmly for state peace, and the same stance will be upheld in this election, with zero tolerance for post-election violence.

Candidate Raj Kumari Thapa thanked all supporters for their hard work and dedication to the party and its leader, P.S. Golay. She promised to always work for the goodwill of party supporters and stressed the importance of maintaining peace and decorum after the elections. She assured that SKM will win from Rangang Yangang with a significant margin and will form the government. She advised party workers not to believe the opposition's rumors and unfounded claims, describing them as "empty vessels making unnecessary noise."