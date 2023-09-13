Members of the National Movement for Old Pension Scheme (Sikkim) welcomed and extended their gratitude to the Chief Minister of Sikkim Prem Singh Tamang for announcing the restoration of the old Pension Scheme.

Earlier, CM Tamang while addressing an event said 'The committee to examine and submit a report related to the New Pension Scheme and to restore the Old Pension Scheme has submitted the report to the government and we will soon decide on the same' and reacting to the same executive members of the National Movement for Old Pension Scheme (Sikkim) has showed their certification and also said they are hopeful for the positive outcome.



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When it was asked how seriously you took the pre-poll announcement made by the CM then 'President of the committee Pema Doma Bhutia shared 'earlier government took away our rights now we trust in new government we are hopeful that we will be given justice by this act.

When it was asked did the government shared the committee's report, President Pema said that the government would share the report soon and the government would not disappoint.

Must tell the government had constituted a committee to examine and submit a report related to the New Pension Scheme and to restore the Old Pension Scheme and the committee has submitted the report to the government on September 11.