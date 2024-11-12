A mild earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter scale struck Gangtok, Sikkim, on November 12, 2024, at 2:00 PM IST.

The earthquake, with a depth of 5 kilometres, was centred at a latitude of 27.29° N and a longitude 88.46° E.

The tremor was felt across various parts of Gangtok, though there have been no immediate reports of damage to infrastructure or injuries.



This is a developing story.