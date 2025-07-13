Sikkim milk union honoured for supplying quality milk to armed forces

The Sikkim Cooperative Milk Producers’ Union Ltd, popularly known as Sikkim Milk Union, was awarded a Certificate of Appreciation by the National Cooperative Dairy Federation of India (NCDFI) in recognition of its outstanding service in supplying high-quality milk and dairy products to the Ministry of Defence.

The honour was presented as part of NCDFI’s celebration of 40 years of its partnership with the Ministry of Defence. The certificate was handed over in New Delhi on May 8, 2025, during a special function that marked the International Year of Cooperatives.

Meenesh Shah, Chairman of NCDFI, praised Sikkim Milk Union for its commitment and contribution. “Your contribution to this remarkable journey reflects the true spirit of cooperation, guided by excellence and driven by science, technology and innovation,” the certificate read. It also highlighted the union’s role in empowering dairy farmers and strengthening India’s cooperative movement.

The Sikkim Milk Union has been supplying milk and milk products to the Defence Ministry for several years, maintaining strict quality standards and timely delivery. This contribution has played an important role in ensuring that the nutritional needs of the Armed Forces are met consistently.

The recognition also reflects the larger role played by Sikkim in the national dairy sector. Despite being a small hill state, Sikkim has made steady progress in dairy production. Its cooperative model has helped improve the livelihood of rural farmers, many of whom are women, and has promoted local self-reliance. The union collects milk from hundreds of farmers across the state, processes it in hygienic conditions, and distributes it not only within Sikkim but also to various national agencies, including the Indian Army.

As NCDFI marked 46 years of its journey and four decades of collaboration with the Defence Ministry, it used the occasion to recognise cooperatives like Sikkim Milk Union that have remained reliable partners. The event also served to highlight the role of dairy cooperatives in nation-building.