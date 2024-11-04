Sikkim's Minister of Road & Bridges N.B. Dahal, on November 4 announced key infrastructure upgrades in Rabongla, a tourism hub in the state.

The announcement was made under the vision of Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang’s BiPaSa (Bijuli, Pani, Sadak).

Dahal conducted a site inspection to assess the area’s immediate needs. He was accompanied by Barfung MLA Riksal Dorjee Bhutia and Assistant Engineer Kinga Chopel Bhutia from the Rabongla PWD.

The minister directed the start of essential carpeting work on the heavily-traveled Damthang to Rabongla road, citing the importance of smoother, safer roads in driving tourism and local convenience.

Additionally, a road extension is set to begin at Putali Vir to better accommodate increasing traffic volumes in the area.

Minister Dahal assured the community that the project will commence promptly, with work orders expected within the next 1-2 months.

The improvements underscore the state government’s commitment to the BiPaSa initiative, strengthening infrastructure to foster economic growth and tourism in Sikkim’s scenic destinations.