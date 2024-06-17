Roads & Bridges Department Minister NB Dahal, in the wake of incessant rainfall and consequent landslides that have disrupted road connectivity in North Sikkim, visited Lachung to assess the situation and interact with the stranded tourists.

Over 1,200 tourists, including 15 foreigners, have been stranded in town of Lachung due to the landslides that have blocked multiple roads leading to the region. Minister Dahal assured the tourists of swift and safe evacuation efforts.

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has been working tirelessly to clear the roads and restore connectivity with North Sikkim, which has been severely affected by the relentless rains since June 11.

Multiple routes, including Dikchu-Sanklang-Toong, Mangan-Sanklang, Singtham-Rangrang, and Rangrang-Toong, have been hit by numerous landslides and formation breaches, leading to a complete severing of connectivity to the region. The situation was further exacerbated by the collapse of a newly constructed suspension bridge at Sanklang, which was the primary link to North Sikkim and the Dzongu region.

The BRO has undertaken a massive restoration effort to re-establish connectivity, but the unprecedented heavy rains have posed significant challenges.