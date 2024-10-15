To align Sikkim with global technological advancements, Tshering T. Bhutia, Minister for Tourism & Civil Aviation cum Commerce and Industries, represented the state at the prestigious World Telecommunication Standardization Assembly 2024 (WTSA-2024) and the Indian Mobile Congress, both held in New Delhi. The event was organized under the aegis of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) and witnessed the participation of global leaders in telecommunications and technology.

Under the guidance of Sikkim's Hon'ble Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, the state is actively engaging with developments in telecommunications, recognizing its role in economic and social growth. Bhutia’s attendance at these prominent international events underscores Sikkim's growing focus on digital transformation and its ambition to stay at the forefront of technological integration.

The World Telecommunication Standardization Assembly 2024 was inaugurated by Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who served as the Chief Guest. In his keynote address, Prime Minister Modi emphasized India’s leadership role in global telecommunications and highlighted the importance of setting robust standards for emerging technologies. The assembly, an international forum, focuses on defining technical standards for telecommunications, critical to ensuring interoperability and fostering innovation in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

Concurrently, the Indian Mobile Congress 2024, one of the largest technology events in Asia, brought together key stakeholders from the telecommunications industry, government, and academia. The congress served as a platform for discussions on the future of mobile connectivity, with a strong focus on innovations in 5G, the Internet of Things (IoT), and artificial intelligence (AI). Industry leaders and policymakers explored opportunities to accelerate India’s progress as a global technology hub.

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